Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

See if your favorite made the list

(STACKER) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Norfolk on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#15. Tony’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 3200 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA 23509-1147

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#14. Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7633 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23505-2508

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#13. Granby Bistro & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 225 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1809

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#12. Little Creek Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 7941 Halprin Dr, Norfolk, VA 23518-3005

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#11. IHOP

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1295 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502-2228

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#10. Karla’s Beach House Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 3248 E Ocean View Ave # 2, Norfolk, VA 23518-1315

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#9. The Stockpot Norfolk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Category: Cafe, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 215 E Plume St Selden Market, Norfolk, VA 23510-1708

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#8. Little Dog Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1917 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517-1612

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#7. Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 777 Waterside Dr, Norfolk, VA 23510-2102

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#6. Baker’s Crust Artisan Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: Pizza, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 330 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517-2113

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#5. D’Egg West

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1170 Lexan Ave, Norfolk, VA 23508-1237

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#4. Varia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: Italian, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 East Main Street 2nd Floor, Norfolk, VA 23510

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#3. Charlie’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1800 Granby St Ste A, Norfolk, VA 23517-2327

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#2. Sandfiddler Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 9561 Shore Dr, Norfolk, VA 23518-1711

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Photo credit: Tripadvisor

#1. d’egg diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 204 E Main St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1608

– Read more on Tripadvisor