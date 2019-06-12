Guy Fieri’s pizza, taco restaurants to open June 27 at Hampton’s Power Plant

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Tacos, pizza and Guy Fieri — this union of flavor and food will hatch two new restaurants at Hampton’s Power Plant on June 27.

You’ll find specialty margaritas, signature tacos and a good time at Guy Fieri’s Dive and Taco Joint, which will be the second location for the eatery. Fieri opened the first in Kansas City earlier this year.

Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor at Power Plant will be a debut for the restaurateur. The new concept will feature artisanal pizzas and focus on Fieri’s Italian heritage.

Fieri is no stranger to Hampton Roads. His Emmy-nominated show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” has featured food spots in the region several times and you can find Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse at Waterside District in Norfolk.

Both of the restaurants in Hampton will open their doors at 8 p.m. on June 27. They’ll be located between PBR Hampton and Bass Pro Shops.