Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

Dunkin’ Donuts adds Snackin’ Bacon to the menu

Food

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Dunkin’ Donuts

(WIAT) — Get ready for possibly the best news you’ll get all week.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced its latest addition to the snack family: Snackin’ Bacon.

According to the Dunkin’ Donuts press release, the delicious snack is said to include “eight half-slices of bacon specially flavored with Sweet Black Pepper seasoning for a sweet and savory combination offering a deliciously bold taste.”

Snackin’ Bacon will also be offered in a sleeve to make it easier for customers to enjoy the snack while on the go.

Courtesy: Dunkin’ Donuts

The new snack is available right now at participating stores across the country.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories