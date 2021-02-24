DoorDash partners with VRLTA to give grants to local restaurant operators

FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. DoorDash is capping a year of explosive growth with an initial public offering, hoping to keep the momentum going even if demand for food delivery eases in a post-pandemic world. (AP Photo)

(WAVY) — DoorDash and the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association are partnering to offer Restaurant Operator Relief Grant, which aims to give relief to Virginia businesses that have been actively engaged in helping their community adapt during the pandemic.

Applicants that are selected will receive a one-time grant disbursement of $3,500.

Through the partnership, they will give away about 125 grants to Virginia businesses who fit these qualifications:

Independently owned with no more than three locations

At least one location open and operating as a food service establishment in Virginia

An annual gross revenue of $3 million or less

50 or fewer employees

Occupies a visible, brick and mortar storefront at the street

The business is not a home-based business, pop up, or food truck

The restaurant has experienced a reduction in revenue, financial stress, or disrupted operations over the period of March 2020 through December 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 as a result of COVID-19

A business does not need to be a current DoorDash partner or a member of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association to apply.

Priority given to those businesses which have not received significant support at the federal, state, or local level. In addition, a minimum of 20% of the grants will be earmarked to minority-owned and/or women-owned businesses.

If you would like to submit your business, click here. The application deadline is March 1.