HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Crispy or chewy, hot out of the oven, served with a cold glass of milk or hot cocoa… most will agree, when it comes to picking a classic, sweet treat, you can’t go wrong with a chocolate chip cookie!

In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, 10 On Your Side has compiled a list of several local and online deals.

Insomnia Cookies

The deal: Make any purchase in a store and you’ll get your choice of a free Chocolate Chunk, Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip, or Vegan Chocolate Chunk cookie.

When: August 4-7

Location: You can find an Insomnia Cookies in Norfolk.

Tate’s Bake Shop

The deal: Take 20% off cookies across the Tate’s website with the code “COOKIEDAY.”

When: August 4

Jacques Torres

The deal: Jacques Torres is offering 15% off chocolate chip cookies in-store and online including Jacques’ Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies, White Chocolate Chip Cookies with Macadamia Nuts, and more.

When: August 4.

Lenny&Larry’s

The deal: Get 25% select flavors via this link. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout via link but also available with code CHOCOCHIPDAY25.

When: August 3-5.

Levain

The deal: Get free shipping on all 8 and 12 packs of Levain Bakery’s decadent, 6-oz cookies with code COOKIEDAY22; free shipping discount is up to a $20 value.

When: August 4.

PDQ

The deal: PDQ guests can receive a free chocolate chunk cookie with online orders with a $15 or more purchase using code COOKIE through PDQ’s website or MyPDQ app.

When: August 4.

If you know of any other deals to add to this list, please email us the info.