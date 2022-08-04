HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Crispy or chewy, hot out of the oven, served with a cold glass of milk or hot cocoa… most will agree, when it comes to picking a classic, sweet treat, you can’t go wrong with a chocolate chip cookie!
In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, 10 On Your Side has compiled a list of several local and online deals.
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Make any purchase in a store and you’ll get your choice of a free Chocolate Chunk, Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip, or Vegan Chocolate Chunk cookie.
When: August 4-7
Location: You can find an Insomnia Cookies in Norfolk.
Tate’s Bake Shop
The deal: Take 20% off cookies across the Tate’s website with the code “COOKIEDAY.”
When: August 4
Jacques Torres
The deal: Jacques Torres is offering 15% off chocolate chip cookies in-store and online including Jacques’ Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies, White Chocolate Chip Cookies with Macadamia Nuts, and more.
When: August 4.
Lenny&Larry’s
The deal: Get 25% select flavors via this link. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout via link but also available with code CHOCOCHIPDAY25.
When: August 3-5.
Levain
The deal: Get free shipping on all 8 and 12 packs of Levain Bakery’s decadent, 6-oz cookies with code COOKIEDAY22; free shipping discount is up to a $20 value.
When: August 4.
PDQ
The deal: PDQ guests can receive a free chocolate chunk cookie with online orders with a $15 or more purchase using code COOKIE through PDQ’s website or MyPDQ app.
When: August 4.
If you know of any other deals to add to this list, please email us the info.