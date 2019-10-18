Blue Bell’s Christmas Cookies ice cream returns for the holidays

(CNN/WAVY) — Blue Bell is celebrating the holiday season by bringing back their popular Christmas cookies flavored ice cream.

“Very merry flavor!” is what Blue Bell is calling the popular ice cream combination.

The Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies — chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

The company announced its return in a tweet Thursday.

All of Santa’s favorite cookies in one bowl! Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream w/red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout. In stores beginning today! pic.twitter.com/zRCq44QAjO — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 17, 2019

The half gallon size Christmas Cookies ice cream is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.

Other Blue Bell flavors that are hitting the shelves this holiday season are Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and Salted Caramel Cookie.