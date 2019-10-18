Blue Bell’s Christmas Cookies ice cream returns for the holidays

(CNN/WAVY) — Blue Bell is celebrating the holiday season by bringing back their popular Christmas cookies flavored ice cream.
“Very merry flavor!” is what Blue Bell is calling the popular ice cream combination.
The Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies — chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.
The company announced its return in a tweet Thursday.
The half gallon size Christmas Cookies ice cream is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.
Other Blue Bell flavors that are hitting the shelves this holiday season are Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and Salted Caramel Cookie.