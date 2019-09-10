2nd annual Food Truck Festival returns to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – For all the foodies in the 757, get your taste buds ready for the 2nd Annual Great Food Truck Festival. More than a dozen food trucks from across Hampton Roads will be serving a wide variety of cuisines from Filipino and barbecue, to sweet treats.

The idea came from Shannon Combs, founder of the Lux events, when she realized most food truck events happened on the southside. She decided it was time for a change.

“Everything is held on the southside, which is awesome, but a lot of people don’t often get to experience that. Many people don’t want to travel all the way from the peninsula. I want to give folks something to look forward to over here,” said Combs.

Outside of grubbing on delectable dishes, there will be live music and a slew of family friendly activities

“We’ll have a live magic show, juggling performance, Disney princesses for all of the little girls, and a live food tasting,” said Combs.

The Great Food Truck Festival is Saturday, September 14 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Centura College in Newport News. General Admission tickets are $3. Guests can get in one hour early if they purchase a VIP ticket for $5.