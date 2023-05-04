WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Rapper Flo Rida, country duo Maddie & Tae and rock group Collective Soul are headlining Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s summer concert series.

Flo Rida, best known for his 2007 smash hit “Low,” just released a new single called “What A Night” on April 12. He’ll perform Saturday, July 22 at the park.

Maddie & Tae, known for hits like “Girl in a Country Song,” “Die From a Broken Heart” and “Fly,” just had another recent hit with “Every Night Every Morning.” They’ll open up the concert series on Saturday, June 17.

Meanwhile “Shine” rockers Collective Soul are on July 1.

The concerts are all on Saturdays through the summer and are included with park admission.

Here’s the full lineup:

Busch Gardens 2023 summer concerts (Courtesy of Busch Gardens