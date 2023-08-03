NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is hosting its first ever “Made in Newport News” event on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4-8 p.m. at City Center at Oyster Point.

The free event will include live music and entertainment, art experiences, beer garden, food, businesses, etc. There will be local entertainers performing on a stage in front of the outdoor fountain throughout the afternoon.

The event is meant to celebrate people, businesses, organizations and attractions that make Newport News unique, according to a press release.

Asa Jackson is the co-founder and executive director of The Contemporary Arts Network, or CAN. She is developing additional programming to take place in stores along Mariner’s Row in City Center during and after the event.

Learn more at www.nnparksandrec.org