HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — In an attempt to promote gun violence prevention, The Tidewater Dawgs and Kappa Cardinals are playing in the first Annual 1911 Bowl from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Darling Stadium.

The Tidewater Dawgs and Kappa Cardinals are run by two Greek Organizations — Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. — and were both established in 1911. The Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities are partnering with these organizations as the attorney’s office kicks off their new Operation Ceasefire Program.

This program aims to combat the rise in gang and group related violence. It involved partnering with law enforcement, community leaders and social service providers to target the root causes and engage with the involved parties. The Hampton strategy has three major components, according to a press release: prevention, intervention and enforcement.

Other organizations will be present to provide resources and information. The event will also have activities such as bounce houses and a DJ. The event is free and food can be purchased from on-site food trucks.