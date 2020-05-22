Female Newport News truck driver featured on new Amazon Prime series

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – While some of us are riding out the coronavirus pandemic from the comfort of our homes, others are risking their lives everyday to take care of those in need.

One of those essential workers is Serita Lockley, owner of Lady Lockley Trucking in Newport News; a company she’s owned for 10 years.

“We do all local work, so all of our work is pretty much in the state of Virginia. We haul material to different construction sites and deliver essential goods to facilities and doctors offices,” said Lockley.

The truck drivers’ efforts are now being recognized on the national stage, through Amazon Prime’s new series “Regular Heroes.” Each episode highlights frontline workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ironically, Lockley didn’t go looking for the opportunity. The opportunity came to her, through a direct message via Instagram.

“This casting directer found me through hashtags. I guess she looked at #trucker and saw my pictures out of millions of pictures. She just hit me up one day in the DM. Next thing you know, I’m on the show,” she added.

The show’s production crew came down to Hampton Roads two weeks ago to film and followed Lockley’s every move for four days straight.

Lockley said she’s beyond grateful for this moment, since she never thought she’d get the chance to share her story with millions of people.

She hopes to encourage other female entrepreneurs to follow their dreams, especially those who work in male dominated fields.

“I say confidence is key. It’s a great thing to finally have the world see my passion and what I’ve been through, and what I’ve accomplished. Now the world gets to see all of the hard work I’ve put in over the years, even before starting my business,” she added.

Starting Friday, May 22, you can catch Lockley on Episode 3 of Amazon Prime’s “Regular Heroes” Series. It’s free to watch if you are an Amazon Prime member.

More from Living Local