‘Feisty,’ 6-foot-1 baby girl giraffe born at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo recently welcomed its first baby of 2021, a “feisty,” 6-foot-1 female giraffe.

The calf weighed just under 150 pounds when it was born on Jan. 11 and was the eighth calf for her mom Imara and 13th for her dad, Billy. The zoo announced the calf’s birth on Thursday.

There are now six giraffes in the zoo’s herd, Imara and her calf, Noelle and Kylie, all females, and males Teddy-Acacia and Billy.

The Masai giraffes are currently listed as endangered due to habitat loss and poaching, the zoo says, so every new calf born is very important to maintaining the species.

(Courtesy: Virginia Zoo)

(Courtesy: Virginia Zoo)

(Courtesy: Virginia Zoo)

You can help name the giraffe through supporting the zoo’s Act for Wildlife fund. Name suggestions are $5 and they’ll be narrowed down to five options. The final name will be picked by the mom, Imara. Entries are being accepted through January 21. To submit your suggestion, click here.