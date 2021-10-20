Virginia Beach SPCA to host ‘Howl-O-Ween Pub Crawl & Costume Contest’

A dog dressed as Yoda from “Star Wars” won the cosplay costume contest award at Doggy Con in Woodruff Park, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Atlanta. Cosplay is the practice of dressing up like a fictional character. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Grab your pets and your costumes for the Virginia Beach SPCA’s first annual Howl-O-Ween Pub Crawl and Costume Contest set for October 23.

Event organizers say the event will kick off at 3 p.m. at Aloha Snacks. The crawl will then continue to Chicho’s Pizza, Murphy’s Irish Pub, and finish up with the Costume Contest at Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House.

The event costs $40 per person that includes 4 drink tickets to be redeemed at participating locations, as well as a commemorative VBSPCA Pub Crawl beer glass.

Pets, groups, and individuals can all participate in the costume contest for a $5 entry fee. A first, second, and third-place winner will be selected.

The event will be to raise money for the Virginia Beach SPCA.

Tickets can be bought online or at the VBSPCA Shelter.