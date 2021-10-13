VB Parks & Rec announces series of fall concerts, events

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the cooler temps continue to approach Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach Parks and Rec announced a series of live music, tree planting, Halloween fun and craft shows happening this fall.

Concerts at Mount Trashmore

The concerts at Mount Trashmore will feature free live music, food trucks and alcohol sales benefiting local charities. Concerts are scheduled for:

Friday, October 15 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Jesse Chong Band

Saturday, October 30 | 5 p.m. – 8p.m. | 10Spot

Unity Week

To encourage inclusion and acceptance of others, Virginia Beach is hosting a week-long initiative known as Unity Week. The initiative, running from October 17-23, encourages people to take action in one of four ways:

Option 1: Identify Your Pronouns

Option 2: Watch a video

Option 3: Attend an event

Option 4: Wear Orange in honor of Unity Day

Ghoula Palooza

Celebrate Halloween in your costume at Ghoula Palooza happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Great Neck Recreation Center on October 23. The event will feature music, dancing and fun activities.

The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required.

Santa’s Stocking Old Fashioned Craft Bazaar

In its 43rd year, the Santa’s Stocking Old Fashioned Craft Bazaar will feature over 100 different craft vendors each weekend showcasing their unique handmade items.

The events run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the following locations:

Princess Anne Recreation Center | November 6 & 7

Kempsville Recreation Center | November 20 & 21

The bazaar offers free admission and free on-site parking.

Treetopia

Treetopia will take place at Mount Trashmore from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 6. The event will feature tree sapling giveaways, educational exhibitions and demos, a climbing wall, children’s activities, music, and food trucks.