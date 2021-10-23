Instagram reveals each state’s favorite pumpkin treat, but Virginian’s isn’t a latte

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While there are many different kinds of pumpkin treats on menus and store shelves across the country, everyone has their favorite.

Instagram collected data over the last month from in-feed and story posts for mentions of pumpkin. That information showed the top five treats overall were pumpkin bread followed by pumpkin cookies, pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin pie and in last place, pumpkin spice lattes.

While it was ranked as the 2nd most PSL-loving state last year, Virginia’s favorite treat for 2021 is pumpkin bread. Neighboring West Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland all picked pumpkin pie as their top choice.

Pumpkin spice lattes were only a top choice in four states — California, Texas, New York and South Carolina.

Here’s the full list of pumpkin rankings:

If this got your stomach grumbling, Oct. 26 is Pumpkin Day and the perfect time to treat yourself to something sugar and pumpkin spice.