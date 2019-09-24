Experience life as a pharaoh at 10th annual Egyptian Festival in Hampton

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kick it with King Tut this weekend at the 10th annual Egyptian Festival in Hampton.

This three-day extravaganza from Friday to Sunday includes photo opportunities with pharaohs, ancient Egyptian artifacts, and a hieroglyphics station. 

There will be free tours of the local St. George Coptic Orthodox Church, where guests can learn about the Coptic Church’s nearly 2,000-year-old history, in addition to a kids corner with bounce houses, henna tattoos and face painting.  

Eat like a Pharaoh at Nefertiti’s Palace, where you can try dozens of traditional Egyptian delicacies.  

Egyptian Festival schedule:  

  • Friday, September 27: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 28: 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 29: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Church schedule:

  • Friday, September 27: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 28: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 29: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.

Admission and parking is free.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Also on Living Local

***EXPERTS***

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories