NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Chrysler Museum of Art received a three-year, $840,000 grant from the Art Bridges Foundation.

The national non-profit foundation was founded by Alice Walton, and aims to keep art alive across the country. They announced the launch of “Access for All,” to provide around $40 million in funding to 64 museums, a release states.

The initiative helps increase access to museums across the U.S., and helps cover the costs of free admission days, programming, outreach and community partnerships.

“Everyone, no matter where they live, deserves access to art,” said Walton, founder and board chair of Art Bridges Foundation. “That’s why we started Art Bridges: To support museums in deepening their connections with local communities and to pave the way for new audiences to experience the creativity and joy that comes with seeing art.”