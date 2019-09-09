Virginia Beach’s 23rd annual Fall Wine Festival uncorks Sept. 14-15

You can enjoy the view of the Oceanfront while sipping on Virginia’s finest wines this weekend at the 23rd annual Fall Wine Festival in Virginia Beach.

The commonwealth’s leading vineyards will set up shop in Neptune Park, offering an assortment of more than 70 wines. Guests will have the opportunity to not only taste samples, but purchase wines by the bottle and case.

Food will be available for purchase by The Boardroom and Capt’n Crabby. While you’re chowing down, groove to the sounds of live entertainment from some of the best local bands in the 757.

The festival runs from Saturday, September 14 to Sunday, September 15 from noon-5 p.m. at Neptune Park (31st Street and Atlantic Ave.)

Tickets are $45 for Saturday and $40 for Sunday. They’re required for entry, and all ticket holders must be at least 21 years old. No pets are allowed and no refunds will be given.

Participating wineries:

AmRhein’s Wine Sellars

Bold Rock Hard Cider

Bright Meadows Farm

Byrd Cellars Vineyard &Winery

Castle Glen Estates Winery

Castle Gruen Vineyards & Winery

Cobbler Mountain Cider

Haley’s Honey Meadery

Lake Anna Winery

Mattaponi Winery

Mermaid Winery

Pearmund Cellars

Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery

Rebec Vineyards

Saude Creek Vineyard

Vintner’s Cellar

Live entertainment schedule:

Saturday:

Noon-2 p.m. – The Gold Sauce

2:30-5 p.m. – Borderline Crazy

Sunday:

Noon-2 p.m. – Mike Proffitt Duo

2:30-5 p.m. – BJ Griffin & Galaxy Groove

For more information, click here.