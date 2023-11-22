SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The early application is open for vendors who wish to participate in the the Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival.

The festival is scheduled for April 20, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and celebrates regional talent, environmental stewardship and the arts, according to a release

The Early Bird Special for vendor applications is now open. For a 12ft x 12ft space, the cost is $85.00. The deal ends on Jan. 12, 2024. After this date, single-space costs will be $125 per space. This year’s festivities is set to be hosted on Main Street in the historic downtown area.

Non-profit vendors will be admitted for free and chosen on a case-by-case basis, according to the release. Apply early to help ensure a spot.