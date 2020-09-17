Suffolk City leaders to host drive-thru parade for Senior Center members

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation leaders are asking those 55 and older to join them for their inaugural Senior Drive-Thru Parade.

In the drive-thru parade, participants are asked to drive through the Recreation Center parking lot while representing favorite teams with a hat, game jersey, face paint, or face mask. They say seniors can also decorate their vehicles.

As participants cruise by the center, staff will safely and while socially distanced welcome you, take your picture, and provide a Game-Day goodie bag (while supplies last).

There are two opportunities in September:

Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Whaleyville Recreation Center, 132 Robertson Street

Wednesday, Sept. 30 – East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 South 6th Street

Both drive-thru days will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants should stay in your vehicles. Do not attend this event if you or anyone in your household is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Please bring a mask for each person in your party to be used anytime social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained.

