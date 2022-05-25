HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – If you are looking for a way to commemorate Memorial Day, there are parades and ceremonies planned across our region.

There are also festivals and other big local events happening over the holiday weekend in Hampton Roads, including the Patriotic Festival in Norfolk and the Umoja Festival in Portsmouth, which could bring larger crowds. Be aware of a possible impact on traffic.

Below is a list of city-released information about local Memorial Day public ceremonies. If you see any missing, please email us at this link.

CHESAPEAKE

What: The City of Chesapeake is holding its annual Memorial Day ceremony, presented by The Mayor’s Commission on Veterans Affairs. It is open to the public.

When: Monday, May 30, 2022 | 11 a.m.

Where: In front of City Council Chamber – City Hall – 306 Cedar Road

What: 22nd Founders Day in Hampton Roads Observance, hosted by the United States Colored Troops Descendants. It’s a celebration of the authorization issued by President Abraham Lincoln on May 22, 1865 that established the Formation of the Bureau of Colored Troops. Bring a folding chair; seating will be limited.

When: Monday, May 30, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. – noon

Where: Unknown and Known Afro-Union Civil War Soldiers Memorial, 1001 Bells Mill Road, Chesapeake

NEWPORT NEWS

What: Braxton-Perkins Post 25 American Legion and the City of Newport News’ annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Ken Wiseman, former State Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Virginia will provide the keynote address.

When: Monday, May 30, 2022 | 11 a.m.

Where: Victory Arch, 25th Street and West Avenue in Newport News. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided at Post 25 at 7609 Marshall Avenue immediately following the event. Additional information can be found here.

PORTSMOUTH

What: Portsmouth Memorial Day Parade

When: Monday, May 30, 2022 | 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Along High Street. There will be road closures due to the parade. HRT provided a list of detour routes, which you can find here.

SUFFOLK

What: The Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony. The public is invited. David Buchy, Commander, American Legion Post 88, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Scott A. Beeson. He will be introduced by Gerald L. Rhoads, Past Commander of the American Legion Department of Virginia.

When: Monday, May 30, 2022 | 10 a.m. Please plan to arrive by 9:30 a.m.

Where: 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, Virginia 22334.

VIRGINIA BEACH

What: Virginia Beach annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Capt. Samson C. Stevens Sr. is scheduled to provide the keynote address following opening remarks by CDR Edward T. McCarthy, USCGR (Retired).

When: Monday, May 30, 2022 | Begins at noon

Where: Tidewater Veterans Memorial, 1000 19th Street

YORKTOWN

What: Yorktown Freedom Run, an 8K race on Memorial Day. All proceeds go to the Yorktown Rotary Foundation.

When: Monday, May 30, 2022

Where: Yorktown Battlefield. Click here to see the race map. Registration and awards will be at York High School.