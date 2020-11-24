MacArthur Memorial hosts virtual event for New York Times bestselling author

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Leaders with MacArthur Memorial announced their plans to virtually host a New York Times bestselling author in early December.

Kevin Maurer, the co-author of No Easy Day: The Firsthand Account of the Mission That Killed Osama Bin Laden, will be the special guest on Tuesday, December 1.

He plans to talk about his latest book Rock Force: The American Paratroopers who took back Corregidor and Exacted MacArthur’s Revenge on Japan. He says Rock Force is a new look at the 1945 airborne assault on the island fortress of Corregidor by the 503rd parachute infantry.

The story is told through the eyes of paratroopers who experienced it.

This event is free, but people wanting to participate should click here to register.

