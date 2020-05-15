Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 tour due to COVID-19, which included stop in Virginia Beach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAVY/WKRN) — Country music star Kenny Chesney is postponing his 2020 “Chillaxification” Tour and is planning to move the tour to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour was scheduled to make a stop at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on June 17.

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said in a statement. “In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour.”

Original tickets are automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. If you have tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced. So far, the 2021 schedule has not yet been announced.

Latest Posts