SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Keep Suffolk Beautiful announced its upcoming Recycling Drive and Tire Amnesty Day for Suffolk residents. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The location has changed. It is now being hosted at 800 Carolina Road, in Suffolk.

“The purpose of this event is to provide Suffolk residents with an excellent opportunity to recycle and dispose of items that may have accumulated in their garages, yards and homes throughout the fall season,” the release states.

The event is free, but proof of Suffolk residency may be required for certain drop-offs. This event is one of Keep Suffolk Beautiful’s two annual Tire Amnesty Days to allow residents a convenient way to drop off tires, without rims, no larger than 22 inches, the release states.

Courtesy: City of Suffolk Courtesy: City of Suffolk

Food and toiletry donation will be accepted and distributed to the Suffolk Christian Fellowship Center.

The Recycling Drive will also have a document shredding station, managed by the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office and the Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. This provides a safe method for shredding sensitive documents.

Other items that can be dropped off include:

Electronics (No tube TVs or TVs larger than 42 inches)

Gently-used clothing

Wares

Batteries

Plastic bottles and jugs #1 & #2

Cardboard, paper, and magazines

Plastic bags

Large appliances

Glass containers

Hazardous wastes such as: oil, gasoline, cleaners, paint, pesticides, etc. can also be dropped off with SPSA Waste Solution up to either 75 pounds or five liquid gallons. Suffolk residents must provide proof of residency.