NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Saturday, June 24, Izzy’s Corner presents the 2nd Annual Community Day Festival.

Join the community from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Park Place Multi-Purpose Center & James Monroe Elementary School, 606 W 29th St., in Norfolk.

Photo courtesy Izzy’s Corner

The event flyer says “Peace we stand violence will fall.” They are expecting at least 1500 people to attend on Saturday. Enjoy a DJ, live music, talent show, vendors and and food. Check out educational and mental health awareness vendors.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Department will hand out popcorn to children. The Norfolk Police Department will also be on site giving away ice cream to children.

Watch children play in a basketball tournament. Children will also box. Boxing clubs from all over the United States will come to Virginia to compete. Watch boxing from noon to 4 p.m. Participants will play for medals and trophies.

The action does not stop there.

Izzy’s Corner is hosting a Tug-Of-War with city officials and community groups. Some matches include Norfolk Police Department versus the Norfolk Sheriff’s Department and Old Dominion University against Norfolk State University.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Admission to the event is free.