Hunter House Victorian Museum: ‘From Corsets to Crinoline’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hunter House Victorian Museum bares all in their latest exhibit — sort of.

“From Corsets to Crinoline: Unmentionables and the Road to Women’s Suffrage” highlights the change in women’s undergarments in response to social reform and women’s rights.

“We were inspired this year to celebrate the women of the house, specifically Mrs. Harriet and Eloise who lived here. We are sharing some of their private items in our collection, their undergarments,” said Raven Hudson, assistant director of the Hunter House.

The exhibit features 25 pieces of clothing belonging to the family and other local Norfolkians. The staff created this exhibit to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment when women were granted the right to vote on the United States.

“Visitors will see the transition from women wearing very restrictive clothing in the early 20th Century, to wearing much less underwear in the 1960s and 1970s and on to today. We see the participation of women in political marches, joining the workforce during wars, and how these events changed the way they dressed,” Hudson added.

The staff is also doing their part to follow the CDC health and safety guidelines. There’s a limit on the number of people who can enter the museum and tours are available by reservation only.

“From Corsets to Crinoline” will be on display until the first week of September. Tours can be scheduled Wednesday through Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 3 p.m.

For more detailed information on the Hunter House Victorian Museum, visit their Facebook Page.

