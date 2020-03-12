Local events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Organizers of several major scheduled events across the Hampton Roads area have announced cancellations or a postponement because of coronavirus concerns. The following list will continue to be updated with any additional announcements.
Virginia
Norfolk
- The Norfolk Scope office will be closed, although staff will be working remotely. Any questions can be directed to info@norfolkadmirals.com.
- The Virginia International Tattoo, hosted by the Virginia Arts Festival, has been canceled. All performances for the annual tattoo week are canceled.
- Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic scheduled for April 10-11 at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk has been canceled. Tickets purchased through the venue’s authorized channels will be refunded automatically. Cash purchasers can bring their tickets to the Chartway Arena Box Office M-F from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. to claim a refund.
- The Push Comedy Theater is temporarily closed. This closing will affect all shows, classes and rehearsals at the Push Comedy Theater and Push Comedy Theater Training Center.
- The 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ocean View has been canceled “out of an abundance of caution and following Governor Northam’s recent guidance” regarding coronavirus. More information at this link.
- The 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Basketball Tournament is officially canceled.
- The Harlem Globetrotters event scheduled at Chartway Arena on March 14 has been postponed. Organizers said a rescheduled date will be announced soon. If you have tickets for the event, hold onto them; you’ll be able to use them on the rescheduled date.
- The MacArthur Center remains open, but with reduced hours. The temporary hours are Monday – Saturday: noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday: noon to 6 p.m.
- The Norfolk Tides have closed their front office, box office and team store as of Monday.
- The Virginia Arts Festival has postponed all events through May 4.
- Old Dominion University athletic games, including indoor tennis, baseball, and lacrosse, are still scheduled, but with restrictions. Only athletes, their families, and essential staff will be permitted to attend indoor tennis home games. A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend baseball and lacrosse home games.
- Shamrocks and Shenanigans with Pauly D scheduled for March 13 at Waterside has been postponed. Tickets can be used at the rescheduled date. Refunds will be honored by contacting Eventbrite.
- Jazz musician Gregg Karakus has canceled his appearance at the Historic Attucks Theater scheduled for this Saturday. A new performance date will be announced and previously purchased tickets will be honored.
- The Together Live in Norfolk! traveling event scheduled to come to the Attacks Theater on April 25 has been canceled.
- Naval Station Norfolk is suspending all scheduled public bus tours of the base effective March 14.
- The NorVa has canceled all scheduled shows and events until the government says it is safe for the venue to reopen. The NorVa will attempt to reschedule canceled acts. If an act cannot be rescheduled, ticket holders will be refunded.
- The Norfolk Admirals home game at the Norfolk Scope Arena on March 21 has been canceled.
- The Virginia Zoo will observe “modified operating conditions” on March 14 and March 15. Close contact exhibits, like the World of Reptiles, will be closed. Birthday parties, behind the scene tours, and other programs are canceled on March 14 and March 15.
- The CHKD RunWalk for kids has been postponed. It was scheduled for April 11 at the Waterside District in Norfolk. A new date has not been selected yet.
- Friends of Festevents Peter G. Decker, Jr. Golf Tournament (postponed, new date TBD)
- Friends of Festevents Gala (postponed, new date TBD)
- Chip & Sip Happy Hour Golf Experience (May 6 date postponed, new date TBD)
- Harborfest Skippers Meeting (canceled, participants will be contacted directly by staff)
Virginia Beach
- Something In the Water has been postponed. The festival will take place between April 23 and April 25, 2021. Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be honored for next year’s event.
- The 12th Annual She-Crab Soup Classic has been canceled. The event was scheduled for April 18. It will return in 2021.
- Walk MS in Virginia Beach — and across the country — has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on April 5.
- The Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend scheduled to take place from March 20 to March 22 has been canceled. Organizers stated, “This decision has been made out of concern for our runners, volunteers, spectators, and community. While this was a very tough decision, we believe it is the right one. Our top priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved in our events.”
- The Virginia Beach Cherry Blossom Festival has been canceled. It was scheduled for April 4.
Chesapeake
- Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic has postponed its scheduled March 15 Career Fair at the Chesapeake Conference Center as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak. The command will instead continue to actively recruit via electronic channels.
- The Chesapeake Jubilee and Shrimp Fest scheduled for May 14-17, 2020 has been canceled. The popular event will return in May 2021.
Hampton
- The Jurassic World Live Tour scheduled for April 16-19 at the Hampton Coliseum has been cancelled. Refunds will occur at the point of purchase.
- Sturgill Simpson’s A Good Look’n Tour with special guest Tyler Childers scheduled for March 13 at Hampton Coliseum has been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase.
- The Virginia RV Expo is still scheduled to take place on March 14 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.
- The Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival is postponed. It was scheduled to take place from March 20 to March 22 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. New event dates are being discussed.
- The Big Flea Market is still scheduled to take place from March 21 to March 22 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Organizers are assessing area updates on novel coronavirus and will update the event schedule accordingly.
- The Millennium Tour 2020 has been postponed at the Hampton Coliseum. A new date will be announced in the future.
Williamsburg
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg has postponed its seasonal opening until April.
- Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown will be closed to the public starting Saturday. The closure will be through Sunday, March 29.
- The 2020 Antiques Roadshow in Williamsburg has been postponed. It was originally scheduled for April 28.
York County
- The Memorial Futsal Tournament — a soccer tournament honoring Tabb High School student Connor Guido, who died in a car crash last year — is still scheduled to take place in Yorktown from March 13 until March 15.
- Congresswoman Elaine Luria has postponed a Town Hall that was scheduled to take place in Poquoson on March 17. The event will be rescheduled.
Suffolk
- The annual Suffolk Mud Jam and Classic Cruise-in scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. Keep up to date of events and activities by visiting SuffolkPeanutFest.com.
- Nanesmond River High School’s “Gowns for Crowns Prom Dress Giveaway” has been postponed. The event was scheduled for March 28. A new date has not been selected yet.
- Chuckatuck Ruritan Oyster Roast scheduled for March 18 has been canceled. Ticket holders should contact the company they bought the ticket from for a refund.
Gloucester
- The Daffodil Festival and all activities surrounding the event, which was scheduled for April 4-5, have been cancelled.
State-wide
- The Virginia High School League Basketball Tournament games have been cancelled for March 13 and March 14.
- Kings Dominion will postpone the seasonal opening of the park until April 4. The Kings Dominion KOA Campground will remain open.
North Carolina
State wide
- Most local district and superior court cases in the North Carolina will be postponed for 30 days. Courthouses will remain open, and some cases will be conducted remotely. Proceedings will also be conducted if they are necessary or constitute an emergency.
Raleigh
- North Carolina Aquariums and Jennette’s Pier will close to the public temporarily starting March 17. The North Carolina Aquariums at Roanoke Island, Pine Knoll Shores and Fort Fisher, and Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head will all close under this directive.
