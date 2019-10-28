Field of Screams

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween week is here and now is a great time to get a good scare. You can find your thrills at the Haunted Hunt Club Farm. A few creepy members of the Field of Scream joined the crew on The Hampton Roads Show.

Haunted Hunt Club Farm

30 years of extreme Halloween

Three Haunted Attractions.. Open Nightly through Halloween.

2388 London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach

(757) 427-9520

HauntedHuntClubFarm.com

