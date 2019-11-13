Dickens’ Christmas Towne is coming to Nauticus for its production

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon us, tons of events are popping up all across Hampton Roads. One opportunity to make new memories is at Dickens’ Christmas Towne at Nauticus, which is offering several new features this year.

Nauticus has partnered with a team of professional entertainers for its “first-of-its-kind” variety production. The production is expected to be whimsical and magical for all ages, including those young at heart.

For this show, Nauticus has also reached out to a local inventor and steampunk enthusiast to create props and majestic mechanics for the show.

“We wanted to create something totally new this season. It all started with a simple, exciting concept back in the spring: ‘Have you ever wondered what your toys do when no one is looking?’” Nauticus Executive Director, Stephen E. Kirkland.

Nauticus stated they are building a new stage that will transform into a Victorian paper puppet theater. New animated characters and props are also expected, things like flying bikes, an airship and cars. Visitors will encounter lots of activities for the children as well.

There’s also a new series called Dickens After Dark, which will be held on three selected Fridays in December for the adults, complete with specialty craft beers and cocktails and food.

Dicken’s Christmas Town will open on November 23 at 10 a.m. and will be located in the lower level of the Decker Half Moone Center in Norfolk.

For more information about times and cost of admission, go to our Living Local website at wavy.com or at http://dickenschristmastowne.com/