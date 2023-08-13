VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Chrysler is hosting a Chrysler Pacifica test drive and fundraiser to increase awareness, and support for individuals with autism and their loved ones at the Surfers Healing 5K. Located at 4th Street Virginia Beach Oceanfront Boardwalk.

Important dates:

Friday, Aug. 18 (TEST DRIVES): 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 (STATIC DISPLAY ONLY): 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On Friday, Aug. 18 during the 5K packet pick-up at the Autism Resource Center, attendees can test drive the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid. Partnering with the Autism Society of America, Chrysler will donate $50 for every visitor/test drive participant.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, attendees can speak with product specialists while checking out vehicle features at the event location.

Attendees can also experience the Calm Cabin Package inside select Pacifica minivans stationed onsite which includes: a seat-back organizer with adjustable straps, rechargeable cordless Bluetooth meditative light and sound therapy machine, comforting seat belt sleeve, soft-touch pillow and weighted sensory blanket. It was created to help people with autism feel calm, safe and comfortable while traveling.

Test drivers are entered for a chance to win the 2023 Stellantis Sweepstakes where the winner will receive $100,000 in vehicle credit toward their choice of a Stellantis vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.

The winner will be announced in 2024.