NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Laissez les bons temps rouler! (Let the good times roll). Festevents’ Bayou Bon Vivant Cajun festival is returning to Norfolk for 2023 with a menu of great food and music.
Mark your calendars for the weekend of May 19-21.
The headliners for the 33rd annual event at Town Point Park include Blues Traveler, Anders Osborne and North Mississippi Allstars.
While listening to all the incredible musical acts, enjoy mouth-watering Cajun cuisine, like spicy crawfish, beignets, gumbo, jambalaya and more.
Tickets are available for purchase now: bit.ly/FesteventsTix. Weekend passes are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. You can also purchase a single-day ticket in advance for $10 or $15 at the festival.
Festevents released the complete music lineup for the weekend:
Main Stage – Friday, May 19
8:30 p.m. – Blues Traveler
6 p.m. – Honey Island Swamp Band
3:30 p.m. – Amanda Shaw
Main Stage – Saturday, May 20
8:30pm – Anders Osborne
6 p.m. – Big Sam’s Funky Nation
3:45 p.m. – Bonerama
Main Stage – Sunday, May 21
4:30 p.m. – North Mississippi Allstars
2:15 p.m. – Kings of Brass
12:30 p.m. – CHA WA
Crescent City Stage – Friday, May 19
7:30 p.m. – Big Sam’s Funky Nation
5 p.m. – The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux
12:30 p.m. – Hot Gumbo Brass Band
Crescent City Stage – Saturday, May 20
7:15 p.m. – CHA WA
5 p.m. – Geno Delafosse
2:30 p.m. – Eric Johanson
1 p.m. – Erica Falls
Crescent City Stage – Sunday, May 21
3:30 p.m. – Terrance Simien
1:30 p.m. – Terrance Simien
For more information on Norfolk Festevents’ 2023 Season of Events, visit Festevents.org.