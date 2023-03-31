NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Laissez les bons temps rouler! (Let the good times roll). Festevents’ Bayou Bon Vivant Cajun festival is returning to Norfolk for 2023 with a menu of great food and music.

Mark your calendars for the weekend of May 19-21.

The headliners for the 33rd annual event at Town Point Park include Blues Traveler, Anders Osborne and North Mississippi Allstars.

While listening to all the incredible musical acts, enjoy mouth-watering Cajun cuisine, like spicy crawfish, beignets, gumbo, jambalaya and more.

Tickets are available for purchase now: bit.ly/FesteventsTix. Weekend passes are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. You can also purchase a single-day ticket in advance for $10 or $15 at the festival.

Festevents released the complete music lineup for the weekend:

Main Stage – Friday, May 19

8:30 p.m. – Blues Traveler

6 p.m. – Honey Island Swamp Band

3:30 p.m. – Amanda Shaw

Main Stage – Saturday, May 20

8:30pm – Anders Osborne

6 p.m. – Big Sam’s Funky Nation

3:45 p.m. – Bonerama

Main Stage – Sunday, May 21

4:30 p.m. – North Mississippi Allstars

2:15 p.m. – Kings of Brass

12:30 p.m. – CHA WA

Crescent City Stage – Friday, May 19

7:30 p.m. – Big Sam’s Funky Nation

5 p.m. – The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux

12:30 p.m. – Hot Gumbo Brass Band

Crescent City Stage – Saturday, May 20

7:15 p.m. – CHA WA

5 p.m. – Geno Delafosse

2:30 p.m. – Eric Johanson

1 p.m. – Erica Falls

Crescent City Stage – Sunday, May 21

3:30 p.m. – Terrance Simien

1:30 p.m. – Terrance Simien

For more information on Norfolk Festevents’ 2023 Season of Events, visit Festevents.org.