Audience: Recruit757 Kickoff Classic

PORTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Mens Huddle International and Recruit 757. They’re here today to tell us about the Kickoff Classic…a brand new event bringing the Eastern and Peninsula Districts together for a high school football double header.

Recruit 757 Kickoff Classic

High School Football Double Header

Saturday, August 31 at Darling Stadium in Hampton

Maury vs. Bethel at Noon and Lake Taylor vs Phoebus at 4 p.m.

Two Games – One Ticket: $10 Adult/$6 Student

Benefits Men’s Huddle International

For more information, visit RECRUIT 757.com or Mens Huddle.com