Audience: Recruit757 Kickoff Classic

PORTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Mens Huddle International and Recruit 757. They’re here today to tell us about the Kickoff Classic…a brand new event bringing the Eastern and Peninsula Districts together for a high school football double header.
Recruit 757 Kickoff Classic
High School Football Double Header
Saturday, August 31 at Darling Stadium in Hampton
Maury vs. Bethel at Noon and Lake Taylor vs Phoebus at 4 p.m.
Two Games – One Ticket: $10 Adult/$6 Student
Benefits Men’s Huddle International
For more information, visit RECRUIT 757.com or Mens Huddle.com