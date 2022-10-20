HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link.

Chesapeake

The Chesapeake American Indian Festival

The Chesapeake American Indian Festival is happening in Chesapeake this weekend.

The 2-day event is hosted by Nansemond Indian Nation. The festival will run from October 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and October 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the Grand Entry at 12 p.m. each day.

The festival will take place at the Chesapeake City Park, located at 900 City Park Drive. Both the event and parking are free for visitors.

It is an event for the entire family with Native American music, dancing, food, crafts, and educational exhibitions. They recommend bringing lawn chairs or blankets.

Click here for more information.

Hampton

Bluebird Gap Farm Fall Festival

Celebrate the fall season at the Bluebird Gap Farm Fall Festival. The festival will run Saturday, October 22 through Sunday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The festival will be at the 60-acre Bluebird Gap Farm in Hampton, located at 60 Pine Chapel Road. The family-friendly event has activities like hayrides, master gardening, storytelling, live entertainment, and more.

Entry to the festival and the activities are free. Visitors can purchase food and pumpkins on-site at the farm. Free shuttles will transport visitors to the farm from 9:30 a.m. through around 5:15 p.m. from the Bass Pro/ BJ’s parking lot across the road, and the overflow parking, located at 1909 Commerce Drive. Handicap parking will be available at the farm. The event is not pet-friendly.

For more information, please take a look here.

Newport News

Newport News Greek Festival

The Newport News Greek Festival will be open for visitors starting on Thursday, October 20. The festival will run through Saturday, October 22.

The event, sponsored by Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, will be held inside the Hellenic Center, located at 60 Traverse Road. Visitors can experience Greek food, performances, church tours, and a fashion show.

Bins will be available at the event for can good donations that will go to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

For more information on the event, please click here.

Norfolk

Admirals Opening Night

The Norfolk Admirals season begins Friday, October 21 in Norfolk. The Admirals will play the South Carolina Stingrays in their season opener.

The professional hockey game will start at 7:15 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope Area, located at 201 E Brambleton Avenue.

For more information on the team, to take a look at their schedule, and to purchase tickets, check out their website here.

The Books & Brew (Vino Too!)

The Books & Brew (Vino Too!) benefit is back at the Norfolk Public Library.

Friends of the Norfolk Public Library (FNLP) is hosting the event. The benefit will be Friday, October 21, from 7 p.m. to 10p.m. at the Slover Library in Norfolk, located at E Plume Street.

The Recycled Reads Used Book Sale will be open during the event, as well as during the day Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are available for purchase online for $50, and $55 at the door if still available.

Please read more on the event here.

Neon Festival

The 7th Annual NEON Festival is back in Norfolk’s official arts district, the NEON district.

The festival will start Thursday, October 20 and run through Friday, October 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. The free two-day event will bring performances, art, comedy, and more to the neighborhood.

Activities will take place across the district. On Thursday, the Chrysler Museum of Art campus will be the central area for activities. Friday’s activities will center around The Plot and Granby Street businesses.

Some of the locations hosting pop-up galleries include, d-Art center, Commune, The Neon House, and the Copeland Center. Large-scale murals will be on display throughout the neighborhood.

Old Dominion University is a co-presenting sponsor for the NEON Festival. Take a look at their schedule of events here.

For more information, please take a look at their website.

Spirits at the Opera!

Head to the Harrison Opera House for a night at Spirits at the Opera! in Norfolk.

This event for Virginia Opera will feature music, food, and drinks. The night at the opera will be held Thursday, October 20 from 5:30p.m. to 7:30p.m. at the Harrison Opera House, located at 160 W Virginia Beach Blvd.

Pirate attire is encouraged for the event in connection with the 2nd show of the Virginia Opera season, which will be Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance.

The $40 ticket includes unlimited food and unlimited tasting portions of craft cocktails from local distilleries. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Virginia Beach

Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Show

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art’s (Virginia MOCA) 66th Annual Boardwalk Art Show is back in Virginia Beach.

The outdoor art show begins on Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. and will run through Sunday, October 23. Over 150 artists will showcase art in a variety of mediums at the show. Visitors will be able to view the art on the Virginia Beach boardwalk from 24th to 31st street.

As part of the festival, Virginia MOCA will host activities at the 24th Street Park for the entire family. There will be free pumpkin picking, face painting, balloon animals, music, and more activities from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about the art show, please click here.

Portsmouth

Halloween at the Museum

Visit the Children’s Museum of Virginia in Portsmouth for Halloween at the Museum.

On Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. stop by the museum, located at 221 High St, for a day interacting with notable characters that will bring history alive. Costumes are encouraged for a family-friendly day touring the museum and collecting treats and trinkets.

Tickets can be reserved online.

For more Halloween fun this weekend, take a look at the Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide. If you are looking for something scarier, take a look at the Hampton Roads Haunted House and Ghost Walk Guide.

These are only a few of the events happening this weekend around Hampton Roads. For more events and information please take a look at our Living Local Event Calendar. You can also add your upcoming event to the calendar.