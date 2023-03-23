HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It is officially the first weekend of Spring! The Easter bunny is out and events are happening around the area.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Chesapeake

Greenbrier Farms Opening Weekend

It’s the Annual Opening Weekend at Greenbrier Farms, located at 225 Sign Pine Road. The event features hayrides, Easter bunny pictures, a farmer’s market, kids activities, and more. There will be food vendors on-site. Dance to live music from DJ by Astro Entertainment. Enjoy this family-friendly kick off event on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Greenbrier Family Springfest

Vertical Church presents Greenbrier Family Springfest in Chesapeake City Park, located at 900 City Park Drive. The event features a petting zoo, food trucks, a drum circle, games, and Easter egg hunts. There will be an adaptive Easter egg hunt for special needs families. This event is free and open to the public.

Norfolk

Hop into Spring

Hop into Spring at Maker’s Brewery on Saturday, March 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The brewery is located at 735 E 23rd Street. Compact Canine Rescue is co-hosting the event. There will be refreshments, music, and items for sale. Guests are encouraged to bring their pups (don’t forget to dress them up for the Spring parade). Don’t miss taking photos taken with the Easter bunny. It’s free and open to the public.

Nauticus After Dark

The “Nauticus After Dark” event series begins, Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m. Guests 21 and over can enjoy live entertainment, games, refreshments, Karaoke, and more. The night event features the “Game Changers: The Art and Science of Video Games” exhibit.

The event runs until 9 p.m. Tickets will be $5 for Nauticus members and $12 for all other visitors when you purchase them online. Tickets will be sold for $15 at the door.

NORF Nauticus Women in STEM Day

Nauticus has a jam-packed weekend. On Saturday, March 25, visit the museum for Women in STEM Day. STEM Day will take place inside Nauticus and on Battleship Wisconsin. Guests will have a variety of STEM-based activities, crafts, and programs to choose from. For the entire day, the admission price will be reduced to $7.57 for visitors.

9th Annual Wearable Arts Show

It’s time for the The Governor’s School for the Arts 9th Annual Wearable Arts Show at the Chrysler Museum of Art. On Friday, March 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. take a look at the student’s creations. This year’s theme is “The Art of Storytelling”. The event will have a runway, live music, a panel of judges, and an awards ceremony. Food and drinks will be available for guests to purchase. The event is free and open to the public.

War of the Wings

Waterside District is hosting the War of the Wings this weekend. On Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26, head to the wing festival to try over 20 wings from local restaurants. At the family-friendly event, guests can play games and enjoy live entertainment.

Tickets are required for the event and start at $19.99 per person. VIP tickets are also available. You can purchase tickets here. Kids under 10 years of age can attend for free. VIP guests can enter at 12 p.m. each day. General admission begins at 1 p.m.

Lucky Vintage Market at Selden Market

Hank’s Vintage and Selden Market present Lucky Vintage Market this weekend. On Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. shop vintage from over 30 small businesses. According to the event, there is a “mix of local vintage, retro and gently used vendors.” The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free with a Selden purchase over $10.

Poquoson

Taste of Poquoson

Poquoson restaurant week is here. Enjoy deals and menu exclusives at local restaurants through Sunday, March 26. Click here for more information and for a full list of participating restaurants.

Portsmouth

Women’s History Month Movie Night

In honor of Women’s History Month the Portsmouth Police Department’s movie series continues in March with women focused films. On Saturday, March 25 head to 206 High Street for a showing of Hidden Figures at 4 p.m.

Virginia Beach

Town Center Restaurant Week

It’s Restaurant Week 2023 at Town Center. Until Sunday, March 26 eat at your favorite restaurants, or try new eats. Special and pre-fixe menus are available at participating restaurants for a variety of meals. Enjoy deals for lunch, dinner, and dessert. For a full list of restaurants, and to see the special menus, click here.

World Culture Festival

On Saturday, March 25, the World Culture Festival is coming to Hampton Roads. The Festival honors the world’s rich diversity expressed through music, art, food, dance, meditation and inspirational messages from local leaders. It will take place at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, and children 15 and under are free.

Virginia Beach Redbull Quicksand

Cheer on runners in the Red Bull Quicksand event on Saturday, March 25. Head to 3rd Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront where the one-mile race is set up. Watch the participants as they take on giant sand mounds, trenches and other obstacles. The event is free and open to the public to watch the athletes compete.

Celebrate Agriculture festival

The Virginia Beach farmers market is celebrating agriculture this weekend! It is the first festival of the season on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3640 Dam Neck Road. The market features 100 vendors and artists, children’s activities, a live DJ, and food trucks. Create some tie dye to take home with Dyeology. For more information, click here.

Back Bay Farmhouse’s Oyster Roast

Head to the Farmhouse on Saturday, March 25 for the annual Oyster Roast event. The event will have food trucks, live music, and of course, oysters! Guests can also participate in axe throwing. The event is free and open to the public, with food and beverages available for purchase.