HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The festive season is in full-swing in Hampton Roads.

After celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24, enjoy more events happening around the area.

For more activities this holiday season, click here.

Visit the Living Local Events Calendar to see the full list or to add an upcoming event to the calendar.

Chesapeake

Deck the Halls

The holiday season is back at Chesapeake City Hall, located at 306 Cedar Rd. The festive drive-thru light display is back for the third year.

The holiday themed light display begins November 24 and continues through January 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly. The event is walking-only during “Fa La La Land” on December 10 and 17.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Elizabeth City

Turkey Trot: 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run

The 11th Annual Kids First Turkey Trot is back this Thanksgiving weekend.

On Saturday, November 26, join the community for a 5K at 9 a.m. or the Family Fun Run Mile at 10 a.m. All proceeds for the event benefit Kids First, Inc. Child Abuse Treatment Center.

Registration fees are $35 per person for the 5k and $15 per person for the Fun Run. Register for the runs here.

Click here for more information.

Holiday Celebration and Downtown Illumination

On November 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. enjoy a night of holiday celebration in downtown Elizabeth City.

The event will start with the tree lighting at the Pasquotank County Courthouse, located at 206 E Main Street, and then continue down Main Street towards the waterfront. Visitors can enjoy hot beverages, caroling, visits with Santa, and more.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Nags Head

Kites with Lights

Visit Jockey’s Ridge State Park for a holiday light display in the sky and on the beach.

The event will be Saturday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jockey’s Ride State Park, located at 300 W Carolista Drive. Enjoy the large 19 to 30 foot kites lit up for the season. At 5 p.m. the Jockey’s Ridge State Park Solar Christmas tree will light up out on the dunes.

To keep warm out on the beach, treat yourself to baked goods and warmed beverages from Jockey’s Ridge Crossing.

For more information, click here.

Newport News

Celebration in Lights

Join Celebration in Lights for its 30th season.

The Newport News Park, located at 13560 Jefferson Avenue, will be lit up with over a million individual lights. There will be new displays, and features.

The light display will be open 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from November 24 through January 1, 2023.

The rates are as follows:

$12 per car on weeknights (Monday – Thursday)

$15 per car on weekends (Friday – Sunday)

$75 per bus any night.

Advanced purchase tickets are available for a discounted rate.

For more information, click here.

Norfolk

Small Business Saturday

Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Norfolk by supporting your local small businesses.

Visit different markets and vendors around town to show your support. One place to go is Selden Market. The market offers gifts from a variety of growing retailers and restauranteurs.

For more information, click here.

Hot Cocoa War

The 8th Annual Great Hot Cocoa War is happening in Norfolk this week through November 26.

Try out participating businesses’ hot chocolate drinks. You can grab a scorecard from one of the locations to take notes as you go. At 5 p.m. on November 26, the final votes will be counted.

The list of businesses according to the event website: Cure, Codex, Brick Anchor Brew House, Moe’s Southwest Grill, 456 Fish, S’mores Amore, Cafe Genevieve, Hummingbird Dessert Boutique, The Stockpot Norfolk, Stripes Waterside, Shake It Up, Lamia’s Crepes, Three Ships Coffee Roasters, and Rich Port Coffee.

It is $2 per a 4 oz pour of hot chocolate. Click here to vote for your favorites.

For more information, click here.

Portsmouth

Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Nursery Collection

The special holiday art exhibit returns after two years to the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center.

The exhibit will feature a variety of holiday themes. There will be animated works, including, Christmas scenes, skaters, sledding, caroling, and more.

Opening weekend will be a part of the Snow Wonders celebration. The Snow Wonders celebration will feature holiday music, visits with Santa, crafts, and other fun activities.

The exhibit opens Friday, November 25 and continues through the season until December 31. The schedule is as follows:

Thursdays through Saturdays, 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Sundays, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Christmas eve & New Years Eve, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Tickets are $3 per person. For more information, click here.

Suffolk

3rd Annual Suffolk Festival of Lights

Enjoy the 3rd annual Festival of Lights this holiday season.

Beginning Friday, November 25, visit Sleepy Hole Park, located at 4616 Sleepy Hole Rd, for a drive-thru holiday light display. The display runs over a mile and contains more than 35,000 bulbs.

The event runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through December 30. It will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach

41st Annual Virginia Beach Christmas Market

Starting your Christmas shopping? The annual Christmas market is back this season starting Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27.

This year the event will feature 175 fine artisans and crafters offering a variety of items including, fine arts, pottery, jewelry, toys, Christmas collectibles, and more. Also, enjoy visit with Santa each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost for entry is $8 per adult; $2 for children 6 to 12; free for children under 6. You can purchase tickets online or in-person.

For more information, click here.

Planes, Trains and Santa 2022

Head to the Military Aviation Museum for family fun this weekend! Visit November 25 through the 27 to see planes, Santa, and more.

The museum, located at 1341 Princess Anne Rd, will have many train experiences for kids and adults. Enjoy and interact with the museum’s model train exhibits. Santa will arrive at the museum at 10 a.m. each day in a vintage airplane.

In addition to planes, visitors can make holiday cards for service members, create ornaments and holiday jewelry, and get pictures with Santa. Santa will be available at 12 p.m. each day for visiting and photo taking.

Regular museum prices apply for adults, 18 years and older. All ages 17 and under get in for free for Thanksgiving weekend. Museum members will get in for free. Photos with Santa are $5 per photo.

There will be a Toys for Tots collection at the event for those able to donate.

For more information, click here.