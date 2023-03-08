HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Several organizations throughout Hampton will be holding events that honor the legacy of women and their impact on the local area during Women’s History Month.

American Welding Society Tidewater Section (District 4)

“Celebrating Women in Welding Related Careers”

Thursday, March 9, 5:30 p.m. -7 p.m.

Harbour Centre of Hampton University

2 Eaton Street

RSVP required

The American Welding Society Tidewater Section will hold their monthly meeting on March 9. The theme will be “Celebrating Women in Welding-Related Careers.” Pierrette Swan will be moderating a panel of women with varying roles in the welding industry. This meeting is open to all. If you plan to attend please call 757-728-9353.

Margaret Cho: Live and Livid!

Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

American Theatre

125 East Mellen Street

$55-75

As a trailblazing comedian, actress, musician and activist, Margaret Cho has five Grammy Award nominations and one Emmy nod for her groundbreaking work on 30 Rock. Rolling Stone magazine named Margaret one of the 50 Best Stand-Up Comics calling her “the sort of funny, sex-positive feminist and LGBTQ activist younger comics continue to look up to.”

Painting With A Twist

Walk it Out Wednesday: Blinged Out Girl’s Night

Wednesday, March 15, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

1230 Merchant Lane

$37-$47, 18 and up

Enjoy Women’s History Month with friends at Painting with a Twist’s ‘Walk it Out Wednesday: Blinged Out Girls Night.’ Paint, relax and rejuvenate as you paint a ladies-themed canvas. Guests will also be able to sip some Non-alcoholic Stella Rosa Wine or N/A Beer while creating some lasting Memories. No painting experience is needed! Don’t forget to wear your bling.