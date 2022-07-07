NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated country artist Eric Paslay will be headlining the second annual NashFest Music & Food Festival.

The festival will take place on Saturday, September 17th at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Along with Paslay, the music lineup for the festival consists of up-and-coming artist Peytan Porter as well as Hampton Roads natives TracieLynn and the Cody Christian Band.

NashFest Music & Food Festival is a one-day event that will celebrate the iconic culture and cuisine of Nashville and will include elements from the popular city such as line dancing, beer and whiskey tastings, and mouth-watering hot chicken.

NashFest is free and open to the public. Additional information about the festival will be announced soon and can be found on their website.