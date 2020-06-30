Envision Lead Grow program offering free virtual summer camps in July

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There are two free virtual summer camps in July with the goal of empowering girls and teaching them to be the leaders of tomorrow.

The Norfolk-based group Envision Lead Grow is putting on the campus that lift girls up through activism, leadership, scholarship, and entrepreneurship. The knowledge the girls receive will help them propel their communities forward and develop lasting success for themselves.

The Virtual Immersion Summer Camp is for children in 4th through 8th grades. Through daily videos and online group lessons, they will learn how to develop a business, pitch ideas, and be a leader. It has two sessions: July 13 through 17 or July 20 through 24.

The Boss Up Empowerment Conference is geared toward high school students. Organizers say it will help participants create a business plan, create a strategy for college, and connect them with other girl bosses across the country. It runs from July 7 through 10 from noon until 4 p.m.

Participants must register for the camps ahead of time.