Entrepreneurs come together to celebrate black businesses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – People from across the country came together this weekend to celebrate black entrepreneurship.

It was the 4th Annual Black Diamond Weekend put on by Black Brand- Hampton Roads Regional Black Chamber of Commerce.

The event included a small business expo, a Black Wall Street boot camp, and a formal dinner that featured guest speaker, Dr. George Fraser.

This year’s event also unveiled a 150-year plan for black entrepreneurship.

10 On Your Side caught up with Representative Elaine Luria at the event.

Luria is also a small business owner. She says events like this that cater to entrepreneurship are important.

“African American businesses make up about 9.5 almost 10 percent of businesses. That’s too small of a part that there’s so many people here looking for resources to create entrepreneurs to create that opportunity to create that in the community.” Elaine Luria, Representative for Virginia’s 2nd congressional district

Local mayors like Bobby Dyer and Donnie Tuck were in attendance as well as Congressman Bobby Scott and TV personality Karlie Redd.

The event ends tomorrow with a pitch competition, where people ages 13-22 have the chance to win fifteen-thousand dollars to start up their business.