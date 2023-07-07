VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The 67th Annual Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Show is this fall. In the lead-up to the event, the museum is hosting a T-Shirt Design Contest.

Calling Virginia designers to enter and showcase their talent! The winning design will be on the official 2023 Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Show Commemorative T-Shirt. The T-shirts will be white and have a Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Show logo on the T-Shirt (in a way not to obstruct your design).

Here are the rules for entry and eligibility, below.

No entry fee to submit a design.

You must be 18 or older to enter.

You must be a Virginia resident.

Only three (3) design submissions per person are allowed.

Here are the guidelines for submission, according to the website.

Files must be submitted as PNG or JPG images with a resolution of at least 300 DPI . Maximum size is 12”x12” and/or 20 MB. If your design does not include a background, please be sure to export it as a PNG with transparency .

. Maximum size is 12”x12” and/or 20 MB. . Please name your files as: LastName-FirstName-DesignName

The deadline to submit is Sunday, July 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

Submit through this link here.

A winner will be selected by an internal panel of judges. The winner will receive a $500 cash prize, complimentary VIP tickets, and recognition.

For more information about the contest, visit the link here.