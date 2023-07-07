VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The 67th Annual Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Show is this fall. In the lead-up to the event, the museum is hosting a T-Shirt Design Contest.
Calling Virginia designers to enter and showcase their talent! The winning design will be on the official 2023 Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Show Commemorative T-Shirt. The T-shirts will be white and have a Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Show logo on the T-Shirt (in a way not to obstruct your design).
Here are the rules for entry and eligibility, below.
- No entry fee to submit a design.
- You must be 18 or older to enter.
- You must be a Virginia resident.
- Only three (3) design submissions per person are allowed.
Here are the guidelines for submission, according to the website.
- Files must be submitted as PNG or JPG images with a resolution of at least 300 DPI. Maximum size is 12”x12” and/or 20 MB. If your design does not include a background, please be sure to export it as a PNG with transparency.
- Please name your files as: LastName-FirstName-DesignName
- The deadline to submit is Sunday, July 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
- Submit through this link here.
A winner will be selected by an internal panel of judges. The winner will receive a $500 cash prize, complimentary VIP tickets, and recognition.
For more information about the contest, visit the link here.