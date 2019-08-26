End summer on a high note with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – End summer on a high note and listen to sweet melodies under the night sky. This Labor Day weekend the Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents: “Symphony Under the Stars. “

Guest conductor, Aaron Breid will lead the famed orchestra through a series of jazz and pop compositions like Vince Guaraldi’s “Linus and Lucy” and Henry Mancini’s “Pink Panther Theme”.

Then cap off the evening with iconic classical compositions, including Gioachino Rossini’s Overture to “The Barber of Seville,” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5.”

Symphony Under the Stars consists of three performances throughout Hampton Roads.

Thursday, August 29 at Lake Matoaka Amphitheater in Williamsburg, VA at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 at Riverwalk Landing in Yorktown at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1 at Chesapeake City Park in Chesapeake at 7:30 p.m.

The best part? All three performances are free and open to the public. Bring your friends, family, lawn chairs, and blankets for an unforgettable evening. Fore more information on the performances, visit https://virginiasymphony.org/ .