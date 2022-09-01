NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 43rd Annual Elizabeth River Run 10K returns to Norfolk on September 4.

According to a press release, the run will kick off at 7:15 a.m. at Powhattan Avenue and 43rd Street with a one-mile kid’s run. The 10K then starts at 7:45 a.m. with a race to the Port of Virginia.

Organizers say over 800 runners of all levels will start the race at Old Dominion University and will be the first race to be exclusively held on the Elizabeth River Trail.

Photo Courtesy: Elizabeth River Trail Foundation

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female overall and master winners. The first place overall prize is $250.

The popular run will also be hosting an after-party at the private park at the Port. Runners and racegoers will enjoy live music by Fretemology, pizza, beer, and vendors.

For more information and the view the race map, visit the Elizabeth River Run website.