Electric bike store to open in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The region’s only authorized Pedego Electric Bikes dealer is opening in Downtown Norfolk on Friday.

The Pedego Norfolk electric bike store will host its grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration at 4 p.m.

Bikes will be available to purchase or rent at the store, which is located on East City Hall Avenue — close to the Elizabeth River Trail other great biking spots.

Store co-owners Amy and Kevin Oliver and will be at the ribbon-cutting, along with Vice Mayor Martin Thomas Jr., President of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League Lelia Vann and members of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

Their regular hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.