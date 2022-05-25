NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Eggleston OK5K and 1-mile Run, Walk and Roll is back in Hampton Roads after being gone for 3 years.

The 13th Annual Eggleston OK5K will take place at Virginia Wesleyan University on June 11.



The event is for participants of all ages with all abilities and mobilities. The 1-mile Run, Walk, and Roll is specifically designed for families with strollers, and wheelchair racers.



The OK5K is Eggleston’s largest annual fundraising event with proceeds directly supporting the company’s year-round services for adults with disabilities, including Brain Injury Services, Warrior Bridge Veterans Program, and Day Support Programs.



Registration for the OK5K is now open until June 6. Participants can sign up for the 5K race, 1-mile walk, or both races together. For those that would like to enter as a group, creating a race team to raise money is highly encouraged.



Anyone looking to participate or volunteer during the event can sign up HERE.