Educators can climb for free at Virginia Aquarium’s Adventure Park on these days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Adventure Park at the Virginia Aquarium is offering free climbing for educators on Monday, Aug. 19 and Wednesday, Aug. 21.

If you’re an educator, you can reserve your visit by calling the Adventure Park at (757) 385-4947. You must also present your educator ID at the registration desk when you arrive.

Friends and family can climb with the educator for a 20% discount on their tickets when reserved at the same time.

The park says they hope to thank local educators for their contributions to the community while showcasing the idea that a “zip and a climb” is “a natural” for school field trips.

“Educators are such an important part of our community,” said Adventure Park CEO, Bahman Azarm, “Climbing is not just fun, it is also an educational activity that supports problem-solving skills, collaborative skills, self-confidence and physical fitness.”