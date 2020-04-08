Easter weekend fun; Your virtual and ‘social distancing-friendly’ guide

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With Easter being one of the first social distancing holidays as a result of the coronavirus, you may be looking for creative ways to spend your days while still having that Easter feeling.

Here is a guide to help you navigate the weekend with everything from Hampton Roads meals, local goodie baskets, virtual church services, and even Easter bunny visits!

Easter Bunny Visits

The Easter Bunny will be visiting various Virginia Beach neighborhoods on Saturday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. He plans to make some special stops where he will get off his Easter float and dance around your front yard while leaving a special Easter treat if your basket is at the end of your driveway.

For more information and to get added to his stop list, contact lawrper@mail.regent.edu asap or visit the Facebook event page.

Easter Eats

The Founders Inn in Virginia Beach is having an Easter Brunch to go. Orders must be placed by Thursday, April 9 by calling 757-366-5777 and can be picked up on Saturday, April 11.

Black Angus Restaurant in Virginia Beach will be open Saturday and Sunday until 4 p.m. for those that want to pre-order an Easter meal from the buffet menu. The food will be portioned in containers and chilled for re-heating later. Hot food can be picked up on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RZ Restaurants in Norfolk is serving up a family-style Easter dinner to go! Spiral honey glazed ham or prime rib will be available for the main entree with your choice of three sides and dessert. Complimentary yeast rolls and honey butter also come with every order. The menu can be found online and you can pre-order by April 8 by calling 757-624-1455.

The Stockpot Norfolk is planning curbside Easter eats. Pickup will be available Saturday or Sunday. The menu is on its way and can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page once its posted.

Grace O’Malley’s in Norfolk has a few special Easter menu items including Celtic Eggs: two hard-boiled eggs, wrapped in Irish banger, panko encrusted and deep-fried golden brown, served with Dijon mustard, and Roast Pork Tenderloin with mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, baby carrots, peas, and Guinness gravy, served with puff pastry. The full list of menu items is available online for pre-order curbside pick up or delivery to select locations.

Easter Services

The Church of Good Shepherd in Smithfield will be streaming Sunday Mass via its Facebook page. Join Fr. Tony and Good Shepherd Parish for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.

Wave Church Norfolk will be holding two Sunday celebrations at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on April 12 that will include music and a message from Pastor Jared Klingmeyer. More information can be found on the Facebook event page.

Nansemond River Baptist Church in Suffolk will be offering on Sunday services beginning at 9:30 a.m. More information can be found on the church’s Facebook page.

Local Easter Basket Treats

Prince Books on Main Street in Norfolk has Easter cards, puzzles, workbooks, and games to fill the baskets with. The bookstore is still open to the public while maintaining appropriate social distancing practices until 5 p.m. daily and will be closed for Easter.

Still looking for sweet treats to fill the baskets with? A few sweet spot shops are open for delivery and curbside pickup:

How about some fresh coffee and a chocolate bunny? A few coffee shops will still be buzzing this weekend and available for delivery and curbside (call ahead to check hours):

How about Beer Baskets? Cold beer and chocolate bunnies? A few local breweries have some Easter goodies available for curbside and delivery for those 21 and above:

More Easter Fun

A classical music weekend will be broadcasting on via WHRO’s Classical station on 90.3FM.

Good Friday, April 10 at 9 p.m.: The 2019 concert recording of Mahler’s powerful Symphony No. 2 (Resurrection), conducted by JoAnn Falletta with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, along with members of the F. Ludwig Diehn Chorale and ODU Concert Choir, with soloists Mary Wilson (soprano) and Susan Platts (mezzo soprano).

The 2019 concert recording of Mahler’s powerful Symphony No. 2 (Resurrection), conducted by JoAnn Falletta with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, along with members of the F. Ludwig Diehn Chorale and ODU Concert Choir, with soloists Mary Wilson (soprano) and Susan Platts (mezzo soprano). Easter Sunday, Apr. 12 at 4 p.m.: Handel’s Messiah. Recorded in December 2019, this performance features soloists Maria Valdes, soprano; Allegra De Vita, mezzo-soprano; Carlos Enrique Santelli, tenor; and Calvin Griffin, bass-baritone. Stephen Mulligan conducts the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Chorus.

How about some Peep Science? The Nauticus will be holding a virtual science experiment where you can turn your candy into science! Download and print the with Nauticus’ Virtual Adventure worksheets. Take pictures and tag Nauticus in your experiments on social media!

Outside of Hampton Roads

On Easter Sunday, April 12 at 1 p.m. (EST), Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance streamed live from the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Milan, Italy. This performance can be viewed via Bocelli’s YouTube channel. If you visit the channel ahead of time, you can sign up to have an alert remind you before it starts.

Did we miss your event? Let us know and we will add you to the list!

Latest News