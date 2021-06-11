Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Portsmouth’s Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion — in September

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: (L-R) Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind and Fire performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards “Let’s Go Crazy” The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Are you ready to boogie on down on the (24th) night of September?

Earth, Wind and Fire is going on tour in 2021 and stopping by Portsmouth’s Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

Tickets went on sale to the public Friday, and start at $29.50.

If you can’t make the Friday, September 24 show in Portsmouth, the group is also playing September 25 at the Freeman Stage in Selbyville, Delaware, September 29 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and October 8 in Charlotte.

The pavilion also recently announced Harry Connick Jr. and his band will perform on August 21.

For more information and to purchase tickets to either event, click here.

In the meantime, we’ll leave you with the Verzuz of Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers from Easter Sunday.