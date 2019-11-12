Dust off those treasures; Antiques Roadshow to stop by Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Dust off your treasures hiding in the attic and save those garage sale gems because Antiques Roadshow is stopping by Williamsburg this coming spring.

That’s right. The hit PBS show is stopping by and scouring for residents and those hidden gems that just might make you a fortune. And of course, to spread some history lessons along the way.

The appraisal event is part of the hit show’s milestone celebration as they travel throughout historic locations across the country. And what better location than Williamsburg, home of colonial Williamsburg, the center of the Jamestown colony in the commonwealth.

On Tuesday, April 28, residents near Williamsburg will be able to take part in the show’s 2020 Production Tour.

Admission to the Roadshow is free, however the tickets must be obtained in advance.

Fans will also have a chance to get one ticket per household when ticket holders open their doors on Tuesday, November 12.

You may enter to win a ticket by visiting the show’s website HERE or by calling the toll-free hotline of (888) 762-3749. The deadline for entries is Monday, February 19, 2020 midnight.

Around 3,000 guests will receive free verbal evaluations for their antiques and collectibles from experts during the appraisal event.

A limit of two items per guest will be allowed for evaluation. For more information regarding the event, click HERE.