Duck Jazz Festival postponed to October 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns

Town of Duck North Carolina generic_108894

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Town of Duck has postponed the annual Duck Jazz Festival until October 8 & 9, 2022 due to concerns related to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Officials say the event was canceled after consultation with health officials and the presenting sponsor.

“We urge everyone to follow the guidance of your health officials so that we can safely celebrate the return of jazz to Duck in 2022,” the town said in a press release.

Event organizers say that the 2022 event will be a ‘concert on the green style’ event that is free and open to the public. Guests can expect to hear from regional and local jazz musicians during the two-day event.

(photo from the Town of Duck)

Guests will be able to rent chairs on-site, as well as bring their own. Food, coolers, blankets and well-behaved dogs are all welcome.

The festival first launched in 2012 and continued annually until it was postponed in both 2020 and 2021.

