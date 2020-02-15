Duck Donuts expands to Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Duck Donuts announced on Friday the grand opening of its newest location in Suffolk at the Hampton Roads Crossing Shops on University Boulevard.

The store is opening Saturday, Feb. 15, at 8 a.m.

To commemorate the opening the first and 100th customers in line will win a special prize package.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, made-to-order donuts.

Customers can create their own combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings, and drizzles, ranging from traditional favorites to chocolate icing with sprinkles and more.

For those who like something a little less traditional, there are also donuts with maple icing and bacon.

Donuts at this location will be made-to-order seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more grand opening details, specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Suffolk Facebook page or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.com.